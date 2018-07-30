Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser for orphans and children in Malawi.

The singer is teaming with Facebook for the fundraiser, which runs from Monday through until August 31.

Fans can donate directly to Madonna’s Facebook page or start their own fundraiser on the social media site to raise money for the singer’s campaign.

The proceeds will benefit her Raising Malawi foundation, and global payments company Ripple said it would match all of the donations.

Madonna will turn 60 on August 16.