McDonald: Westminster should break same-sex marriage impasse

Mary Lou McDonald has said the British Government should intervene to introduce same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland if the Stormont deadlock cannot be broken. Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK or Ireland which has not legalised what supporters term marriage equality. Polls suggest a public majority back the measure, but the Democratic Unionists espouse the argument that marriage can only be between a man and a woman and have used a petition of concern to veto proposed change at the Assembly.

Mary Lou McDonald speaking as leader of the PUP Billy Hutchinson looks on Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

The Sinn Fein leader attended her first Pride Talkback event in Belfast and said: “If it is the case that Westminster has to intervene then so be it.” In a reference to the powersharing impasse she added: “That won’t be a badge of success – that will be a mark of failure.” She said the best solution would be legislation brought through the Stormont Assembly, rather than Westminster where the DUP’s 10 Brexit-supporting MPs are

propping up Theresa May’s minority Government.

Ms McDonald added: “In the absence of the political institutions, it is a matter for both British and Irish governments to ensure that the rights of the LGBT-plus community in the North are fully vindicated. “The British Irish Intergovernmental conference met last week, it will meet again in the autumn and it must resolve the outstanding rights issues including the right to marriage equality.” The Sinn Fein president said any change to the petition of concern as part of powersharing reforms needed to be handled carefully.

