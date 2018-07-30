Medicinal cannabis ‘may improve survival’ of pancreatic cancer patients

A cannabis drug may help to extend the lives of pancreatic cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, new research suggests.

Scientists found mice with the disease survived almost three times longer if they were treated with cannabinoid Cannabidiol (CBD) alongside chemotherapy.

Lead researcher Professor Marco Falasca, from Queen Mary University of London, said it was “a remarkable result”.

The study, published in journal Oncogene, examined the impact of CBD on mice with pancreatic cancer receiving common chemotherapy drug Gemcitabine.

Mice treated with this combination of drugs had a median survival of 56 days, compared to 20 days for those left untreated, while mice receiving chemotherapy alone lived for a median 23.5 days.