Memorial plaque unveiled to telescope-maker Thomas Grubb

John Halligan TD, Minister of State for Skills, Training, Innovation, Research and Development, unveiled the plaque in praise of Grubb’s contribution to astronomy in Ireland and worldwide.

A commemorative plaque to telescope-maker extraordinaire Thomas Grubb has been unveiled in Dublin.

In the 1830s, Grubb pioneered telescope manufacturing from his base close to Charlemont Bridge on Dublin’s Grand Canal.

Mr Halligan said: “Like myself, Thomas Grubb was a Waterford native, hailing from Portlaw.

“He first began producing telescopes in Dublin in 1837, and became one of the leading telescope manufacturers in the world.

“Grubb’s contribution to astronomy was immense: his firm contributed to telescopes in India, Australia, South Africa and the Crimea, as well as Greenwich and Dublin.

“I am delighted to be commemorating his significant achievements by unveiling this plaque today.”