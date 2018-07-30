Minneapolis police ‘justified’ in killing black man

Two US police officers who shot and killed a black man were justified in using deadly force, a prosecutor has announced.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Thurman Blevins was fleeing police and had turned towards them with a loaded gun before he was shot.

He had refused commands to stop and show his hands, and was clearly a danger to the officers and community in Minneapolis, said Mr Freeman.

“The decision to use deadly force against Mr Blevins under those circumstances was authorised,” Mr Freeman said.

His decision came after the city released the officers’ body-camera video late on Sunday. The announcement came by news release after Mr Freeman was shouted down at a news conference by community members where he had planned to detail the case.