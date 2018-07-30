Mirror and Express publisher swings to loss as regional titles take a hit

The publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers has swung to a half year loss after a slowdown in local advertising forced it to write down the value of its regional titles.

Reach – formally known as Trinity Mirror – has reported a £113.5 million statutory pre-tax loss in the first half of the year, having logged profits of £38.2 million a year earlier.

It was hit by a £150 million impairment charge that was the result of a “more challenging than expected outlook” for its regional businesses, which have faced a slowdown in local advertising.

The company said there is now “greater uncertainty” for its regional titles over the medium term.

It still believes there are “significant benefits” in the scale of its local digital audiences, with opportunities to grow revenue and profit further ahead.

It is the first half-year results released by the company since its acquisition of the Express & Star newspapers from Richard Desmond’s Northern & Shell in February.

The takeover boosted group revenues, which grew from £320 million to £353.8 million as print and digital revenue rose by 10.6% and 16.9%, respectively.

On a like for like basis, print revenue fell by 9.3% with digital grew 6%.