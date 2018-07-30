Missing Malaysia Airlines plane could have been hijacked – report

An independent report released more than four years after the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has highlighted shortcomings in the government’s response and raised the possibility of “intervention by a third party”. The Malaysian-led report, prepared by a 19-member international team, reiterated the assertion that the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for more than seven hours after severing communications. Chief investigator Kok Soo Chon said the cause of the disappearance cannot be determined until the wreckage and the plane’s black boxes are found.

One of the relatives of passengers on board the missing plane speaks to the media in Putrajaya Credit: Yam G-Jun/AP

He said there was no evidence of abnormal behaviour or stress in the two pilots that could lead them to hijack the plane, but all passengers were also cleared by police and had no pilot training. “We are not of the opinion that it could be an event committed by the pilot,” Mr Kok told a media briefing. “We cannot rule out unlawful interference by a third party.” This could include someone holding the pilots hostage, he said. But he added that no group has said it hijacked the plane and no ransom demands have been made, compounding the mystery. Mr Kok said it was up to police to investigate.

Sarah Nor, centre, the mother of passenger Norliakmar Hamid, cries after listening to the report Credit: Vincent Thian/AP

He said the investigation showed lapses by air traffic control, including a failure to swiftly initiate an emergency response and monitor radar continuously, relying too much on information from Malaysia Airlines and not getting in touch with the military for help. The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished on March 8 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean. The report said there was insufficient information to determine if the aircraft broke up in the air or during impact on the water. Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. But a search operation involving Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. A second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity which finished at the end of May also found no sign of the wreckage.

Staff arrange copies of the report Credit: Vincent Thian/AP

Family members of those on board the plane said after a briefing by the investigation team that they were frustrated because there were many gaps in the probe and questions were left unanswered. Grace Nathan, whose mother was on board the plane, said: “There is nothing new but it highlighted failings of some government agencies.” She said the scope of the safety investigation was also too limited, depended too much on information supplied to them by other parties rather than on their own probe, and did not discuss the scope of the searches. Sakinab Shah, sister of senior pilot Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, said she felt “relieved and happy” that he was again cleared of blame. “But still, it cannot end here. They have to continue the search until they find the plane,” she said.

Copies of the final investigation report on missing flight MH370 are offered to the media Credit: AP