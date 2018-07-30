More pain for train passengers despite reintroduction of Northern Rail services

Rail passengers in the North have suffered more pain on the trains amid growing calls for the Prime Minister to sack Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and get a grip of the “chaos”. Northern Rail was due to reinstate 75% of routes withdrawn after a new timetable caused severe disruption in May. However, angry commuters were once again left bemoaning cancelled or late services across Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire and the Yorkshire region.

A total of 53 trains were fully or partially cancelled by 10am on Monday, according to the Northern Fail app, developed by one long-suffering commuter to document disruption on the network. And the Trains.im website, which uses open rail data, reported 18% of services on the TransPennine route were either cancelled or more than 30 minutes late. On south TransPennine routes, half of services were either late or cancelled and 40% of services between Preston and Scotland were running late. In Liverpool, as the Department for Transport retweeted about the reopening of Lime Street station after an eight-week upgrade of the city’s main train hub, passengers were bemoaning the fact their trains had not arrived.

aTobias1 tweeted: “First day back after two months of the Lime Street closures and the associated travel chaos and my train is cancelled ??????????” Another commuter, @wretchedascrisp, lamented the cancellation of the 8.17am Urmston to Manchester Oxford Road, tweeting: “It’s ok it’s the summer holidays, not like anyone’s going to work today.” He then tweeted a picture of a later train service – overcrowded with passengers. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said the Prime Minister’s intervention was needed as he claimed there were no signs of improvement in services despite repeated calls for action from Mr Grayling. In a letter to Theresa May, he wrote that performance on Northern Rail services “continued to be poor” following Mr Grayling’s statement in May that the issue was the number one priority for his department. It came as a report by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP) revealed a major impact on businesses, commuters and families, with former chancellor George Osborne calling for powers including spending to be devolved to Transport for the North.

It said that businesses had lost almost £38 million because of Northern Rail disruption, with the cost up to £1.3 million a day at its worst. Over the entire period, using Northern Rail figures, 945,180 hours were lost to delays, an average of 22,504 per day. Mr Burnham pointed out that in the first three weeks of its emergency timetable, introduced in June, services in its central region arriving on time had declined to 77.2%, compared with 88.4% in the corresponding period last year. Lancashire/Cumbria inter-urban services had 1,179 full or part cancellations, while Merseyside services into Manchester/Wigan and North Manchester services totalled 991 train cancellations.

A crowded Northern Rail train carriage travelling between Urmston in Greater Manchester and Manchester Oxford Road Credit: PA

The mayor said passengers were also “left in the lurch” as recently as Sunday when Northern emailed customers to inform them it expected about 47 services to be withdrawn, including from Liverpool to Manchester Airport, to ensure its trains were in the right depots for Monday, when it hoped to reintroduce most of its May 2018 timetabled services. He said: “It is frankly outrageous for emails to be dispatched at 9pm on a Saturday night telling people that there will be a much-reduced service the following day. People heading to Manchester Airport to go on holiday will have been left stranded, as will others with work and family commitments.

