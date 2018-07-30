Northern Rail reintroducing 75% of cancelled services after timetable chaos

Northern blamed unforeseen delays to electrification projects that resulted in driver training issues, which meant the timetable had to be drawn up and delivered in less than half the usual time.

The operator slashed nearly 170 services a day – 6% of the total – in early June after a new timetable introduced in May resulted in significant disruption for passengers.

Northern Rail is reintroducing three-quarters of services which were removed after a timetable change that caused hundreds of delays and cancellations.

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has called on the Prime Minister to intervene in “rail chaos” in the north of England that is thought to have cost businesses more than £1 million a day at its height.

The phased reintroduction of services, which will see 75% brought back from Monday and the remaining 25% in September, was recommended by industry bodies.

Northern’s managing director David Brown said: “The May timetable caused significant disruption for customers on some routes on our network and we’re truly sorry for that.

“We introduced an interim timetable on a number of routes from 4 June, and that has enabled us to accelerate our driver training, stabilise service levels, improve performance and significantly reduce last-minute cancellations.”

“Whilst we are ready to reintroduce all 168 daily services, given the need to drive further improvements across Manchester, we have agreed to a more gradual reintroduction of our services. A phased introduction is the right approach to ensure a more stable and reliable service for customers.”

The services being reintroduced on Monday are:

– A full service on the Lakes Line of 35 trains a day following a partial reintroduction on July 2

– A full service from Blackpool to Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly of 31 trains in total a day

– A full service from Lancaster to Morecambe with 24 trains a day reinstated

– A full service from Preston and Blackburn with four trains a day reinstated

– 17 daily (of 30 removed) trains between Blackpool South and Colne via Preston

– 10 services a day (of 16 removed) between Ormskirk and Preston

– Four daily (of 10 removed) trains on the Kirkby to Manchester Victoria line via Wigan