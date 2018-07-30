Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte watches as luxury vehicles worth millions are crushed in smuggling crackdown

The Philippines president has ordered luxury cars worth more than $5.4 million (£4.1 million) to be crushed in a crackdown on smuggling.

Rodrigo Duterte, clad in a white hard hat, watched as the illegally imported vehicles were destroyed by a bulldozer at a ceremony in Cagayan Province.

Officials and spectators watched as Lamborghinis, Porsches, Mercedes Benz and Harley Davidson motorbikes were smashed.

At one point the bulldozer appeared to struggle to mount the line of cars, but eventually succeeded, prompting cheers from the onlookers.

Mr Duterte is known for his tough-on-crime stance and he hopes Monday's public display will deter smugglers.

Other policies have come in for greater criticism.

The president's war on drugs has seen thousands of people killed since he took office in 2016, with human rights groups saying many of the killings are orchestrated by the police.