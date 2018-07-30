Rangers bosses and Mike Ashley should try to make peace, says judge

A High Court judge says bosses at Rangers Football Club and Sports Direct and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley should “try to make peace” after being told a merchandise deal row had settled.

Mr Justice Phillips had heard how the deal, which allows a company in the Sports Direct group to sell replica Rangers kits and other branded products, was expiring.

He had been told that bosses at Rangers wanted to sign a new deal with a third party but SDI Retail Services executives objected and said they should have a chance to match any new offer.

The judge had been due to analyse evidence about the meaning of a contract clause at a High Court trial in London on Monday.

But lawyers representing both sides told him that out-of-court agreements had been made.

The judge said Rangers had accepted claims made by SDI bosses.

He said Rangers and SDI were negotiating another deal.