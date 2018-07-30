Removal van spotted outside Boris Johnson’s grace and favour home

Boris Johnson appears to have accepted that “leave means leave” as a removal van was spotted outside the grace and favour home he lived in as foreign secretary.

Three weeks after quitting the Cabinet in a row over Theresa May’s Brexit plans, his belongings were being removed from One Carlton Gardens in central London.

Mr Johnson’s departure comes days after anti-Brexit campaigners staged a stunt by offering to help him move.

Last week, a handful of protesters parked a van featuring the slogan Leave Means Leave Removals Ltd outside the residence.

Campaigners from For our Future’s Sake and Our Future Our Choice dressed up in overalls and brought cardboard boxes to the gates of the property.