Sea corals team up to catch and eat stinging jellyfish, new research suggests

Scientists believe that corals do not eat jellyfish, but they may have to rethink that theory after a new study found the creatures may work together to catch and eat them.

Researchers studying cave-dwelling corals in the Mediterranean have shown they can co-operate to capture stinging jellyfish swept against their walls by ocean currents.

After spotting jellyfish stuck to undersea cliffs and caves near islands off the Sicilian coast, scientists discovered how the corals can catch such large prey.

Observations showed that as jellyfish tried to escape, they brush against more of the corals which each latched on to them.