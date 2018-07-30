Sicily senator pays tribute to Italian family caught up in Moray crash

Tributes have been paid to the Italian family caught in a crash on the A96 that left five people dead.

The youngest victim has been named as four-year-old Lorenzo Ciociola, with his parents continuing to be treated in hospital.

A fourth family member, a three-year-old boy, was treated for minor injuries.

They were travelling in a minibus with two other Italians that crashed with a Nissan X-Trail on the A96 in Moray just before midnight on Thursday.

Ted Reid, Evalyn Collie and Audrey Appleby were killed in the car while Lorenzo and a woman in the minibus also died.

Bruno Mancuso, an Italian senator from Sicily, said Lorenzo’s father Alfredo was a coastguard officer and that their local community was in “deep grief”.

He wrote on Facebook: “I am deeply saddened and dismayed by the tragedy that has struck lieutenant Alfredo Ciociola, commander of the maritime district office of Sant’Agata Militello, who in a tragic road accident in Scotland last Thursday, lost his four-year-old son.