Six-year-old girl killed while crossing road on way to mosque named

A six-year-old killed while crossing the road on her way to mosque with her father has been named as Jannatul Bakya.

Jannatul was knocked down at a pedestrian crossing on the Oldbury Road dual carriageway in Smethwick at 10.50pm on Saturday.

She had been walking to prayers with her father at her local mosque when she was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her father said in a statement on Monday: “Jannatul, my youngest daughter, was always happy and cheerful. She always bought a smile to everybody’s face.