- ITV Report
-
Startled family locks panicking kangaroo in bathroom after it breaks into their home
An Australian family locked a kangaroo in their bathroom after the panicked animal broke into their house as it tried to find its way home.
The family were startled awake when the animal crashed through a window of their Melbourne home.
The kangaroo broke a second window in its bid to escape but the family were eventually able to lock it in a bathroom, before calling the police, Australia's 9News reported.
While the family was unharmed, the kangaroo suffered minor cuts on its paws and legs and was distressed, said Manfred Zabinskas, who was called in to help sedate and rescue the animal.
As it moved around the house with its injuries the kangaroo left blood on the walls in the lounge and bathroom, leading rescuers to nickname him "Norman Bates" in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho.
Mr Zabinskas, who runs the Five Freedoms Animal Rescue centre, told ITV News that 'Norman' had likely wandered into the outskirts of Melbourne and was trying to get back to his own habitat.
"He was heading in the right direction for the open fields, but there was no way through and he just panicked and chose to go through a window, which [it] turns out was a bad decision for him," he said.
The incident occurred near known kangaroo habitat on the outskirts of the Melbourne suburb of Deer Park.
Mr Zabinskas said that as the city of Melbourne expanded it was developing "further and further out into open land, into land where Kangaroos are still living" and that these types of incidents could become more common.
Norman is now recovering and is expected to be released back into the wild within a couple of weeks.