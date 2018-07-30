Startled family locks panicking kangaroo in bathroom after it breaks into their home

An Australian family locked a kangaroo in their bathroom after the panicked animal broke into their house as it tried to find its way home.

The family were startled awake when the animal crashed through a window of their Melbourne home.

The kangaroo broke a second window in its bid to escape but the family were eventually able to lock it in a bathroom, before calling the police, Australia's 9News reported.

While the family was unharmed, the kangaroo suffered minor cuts on its paws and legs and was distressed, said Manfred Zabinskas, who was called in to help sedate and rescue the animal.