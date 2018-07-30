Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Sunny spells and showers today.

Bands of showers moving northeast across the UK during the rest of today, heaviest in northern, western and central parts. Many areas seeing a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells, especially in the southeast. Less windy and feeling warmer, especially in southeast. Any daytime showers largely dying out to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells. Cloudier with rain, heavy at times, moving northeastwards across southern England during the early hours.