Supreme Court backs ruling allowing vegetative state patient to die

End-of-life care can be withdrawn from patients in a permanent vegetative state without consulting a judge, the UK's highest court has ruled.

The Supreme Court upheld a decision which meant that a man with an extensive brain injury should be allowed to die without his family going before a judge.

From June 2017, the 52-year-old financial analyst, who can be identified only as Mr Y, was in a prolonged disorder of consciousness (PDOC) after suffering a cardiac arrest as a result of coronary artery disease.

PDOC covers patients remaining in a coma, vegetative state and minimally conscious state after a brain injury.

Experts agreed it was highly improbable that Mr Y would re-emerge into consciousness and – even if he did – he would have profound cognitive and physical disability and always be dependent on others.

Mr Y had not drawn up any advance decision to refuse treatment but his family were firmly of the view that he would not want to be kept alive given the poor prognosis.

His family and medical team agreed it would be in his best interests for clinically assisted nutrition and hydration (CANH) to be withdrawn, with the result that he would die within two to three weeks.

In November 2017, a High Court judge granted a declaration that it was not mandatory to bring before the court the withdrawal of CANH from Mr Y in circumstances where there was no dispute between his relatives and specialists.

She gave permission for an appeal by the Official Solicitor – who represents people who lack capacity – and CANH was provided in the meantime, but Mr Y died in December.