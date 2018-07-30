Tomorrow turning brighter in the southeast, as further rain arrives in northwest

Any daytime showers largely dying out to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells. Cloudier with rain, heavy at times, moving northeastwards across southern England during the early hours. Early tomorrow rain in the southeast will soon clear, leaving a mostly dry day, with sunny spells for many. Cloudier and windier with some rain for Scotland and Northern Ireland. As for the outlook, changeable at first in north and west, with some rain or showers and breezy at times. Mainly dry elsewhere with sunny spells. Becoming very warm again in the south.