Tourists stranded by Indonesian quake make way off mountain

Hundreds of tourists stranded on Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok by an earthquake that triggered landslides are making their way off the mountain. Officials said the tourists had been shaken by their experience but mostly unharmed following the magnitude 6.4 tremor, which killed 16 people. By late afternoon, more than 250 people had reached a relief post in Sembalun village and a team of rescuers has reached hundreds more near the mountain’s crater lake, military officials said.

Villagers in Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok Credit: Rosidin/AP

A spokesman said some suffered light injuries and were traumatised, but most were in good condition. The earthquake early on Sunday killed 16 people, including an Indonesian student who was among the Mount Rinjani climbers. The shallow quake set off landslides on the rocky mountainside, blocking the normal pathways out. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency had said more than 680 people were stranded on Rinjani, an active volcano, based on figures from its entry gates where visitors are registered. Most are foreign – from 26 countries – including more than 330 from Thailand.

Villagers clear debris caused by an earthquake in Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia Credit: AP

Rescuers are escorting trekkers down the mountain, and Indonesia’s elite special forces have also been deployed to speed up the evacuation. The shallow quake damaged more than 1,400 houses and was felt on neighbouring Bali island, where no damage or casualties were reported. Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency has recorded more than 270 aftershocks. Anci, a villager from near the quake epicentre, said he and his family spent the night in a makeshift tent, worried that aftershocks could cause more buildings to collapse.

Medical officers take care of earthquake victims at Sembalun village in East Lombok Credit: AP