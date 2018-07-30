Trump finds ‘new friend’ in Italian premier

Donald Trump and Italy’s new premier have expressed solidarity on migration issues as they showed signs of a fledgling alliance at a time when the US has strained relations with European leaders. The US president greeted Italy’s Giuseppe Conte as “my new friend” and said they bonded at the recent G7 meetings in Canada, crediting the prime minister for taking a “firm stance on the border”. The president said the US and Italy would pursue a new strategic dialogue on security issues, terrorism and immigration. “We are both outsiders to politics. Can you believe it?” Mr Trump said during a joint news conference with Mr Conte.

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Giuseppe Conte at the White House Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

The president said both were “determined to protect the rights and needs and interests and dreams of our citizens and we will do that”. Italy under Mr Conte’s new government has pushed for the EU to accept tens of thousands of migrants coming across the Mediterranean Sea every year. The meeting follows a recent standoff over a private aid boat carrying more than 200 people who were rescued at sea. Italy, Malta and France all refused to let the vessel disembark. Mr Trump welcomed the prime minister to the White House for the first time since Mr Conte came to power in June, bringing together two outsider leaders who have emerged from populist waves in their countries.

