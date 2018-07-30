Trump says he would 'certainly meet' Iranian president

Donald Trump has said he would “certainly meet” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions, if he was willing. Speaking during a news conference at the White House, the US president said he would meet the Iranians “any time they want to”. “I’ll meet with anybody,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with meeting.” The overture comes as Mr Trump and Tehran escalate their rhetoric after the US president’s May withdrawal from a landmark nuclear accord.

Hassan Rouhani Credit: Iranian Presidency Office/AP

The US has also vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies, including its support for regional militant groups. It is unclear whether Mr Rouhani has any interest in meeting Mr Trump. The Iranian leader’s chief of staff claimed earlier this month in Iran’s state-owned newspaper that he had rejected eight requests from the White House for one-on-one talks last year. Mr Rouhani recently warned the US that “war with Iran is the mother of all wars”, prompting an all-caps retort from Mr Trump.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back with his own message that began: “COLOR US UNIMPRESSED.” Mr Trump tempered his threatening rhetoric two days later when he said his administration stood ready for Iran to come back to the negotiating table. “We’re ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster,” he said.

Iranians have largely shrugged off the possibility of military conflict following the war of words Credit: PA