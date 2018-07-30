UK train-building jobs and money being sent abroad, Labour warns

One in eight train manufacturing jobs has been lost since 2010 at the same time as hundreds of millions of pounds of contracts in the sector have gone overseas, Labour has claimed.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald will use a visit to Birmingham on Monday to push the party’s plan to boost domestic industry after Brexit.

He argues that as well as a loss of work and jobs the rail industry has about half the number of apprentices it needs, with numbers declining by almost 50% between 2011/12 and 2016/18.

The Build it in Britain campaign was launched by Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday at the Bombardier plant in Derby, where he promised to use state aid powers “to the full” to support Britain’s manufacturing sector following Brexit.