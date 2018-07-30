Union sets deadline for resolution of Merseyrail dispute over guards

The biggest rail workers’ union has set a deadline for agreeing a deal to end one of the long running disputes over the role of guards on trains.

The move by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union followed a meeting to discuss the row with Merseyrail, which has been running for over a year.

A joint statement from the RMT, Merseytravel and the Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said: “The meeting was scheduled to enable an update on the Acas process to date from the RMT’s perspective and we discussed the next phase of the negotiations.