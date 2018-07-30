Violent threats will 'not bring my angel back', says mother of stabbed schoolgirl Lucy McHugh

Lucy McHugh was found stabbed to death in woodland in Southampton. Credit: PA

The mother of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh, who was found stabbed to death in woodland, has called for calm following the arrest of a man in connection with her daughter’s death. Stacey White said violent threats would “not bring my angel back” after Hampshire Police said a 24-year-old man from Southampton is in custody on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child. In a social media post, she said: “Please can I ask that people are not passing blame on to family members of the person that has been arrested in connection with my precious daughter Lucy White’s murder. “Making threats of violence to them will not bring my angel back.”

Officers have appealed for anyone who found a sharp object in the area near Southampton Sports Centre where 13-year-old Lucy’s body was found to get in touch. Appealing for anyone who had since found a “sharp implement”, Hampshire Police said: “We cannot say at this stage whether this is a knife, scissors or other bladed implement. “Even if someone has put an item in a bin, we will try and recover it.” Lucy was last seen at her home in Mansel Road East on Wednesday morning and was reported missing, before being found by a member of the public the next morning. Hampshire Police said on Sunday that the teenager died from stab wounds.

