  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – July 30

Brexit, the rail network and animal welfare provide fodder for Monday’s papers.

Many also carry images of cyclist Geraint Thomas on their fronts after he became the third Briton – and the first Welshman – to win the Tour de France.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the concerns of Brexiteers that Prime Minister Theresa May is taking a “kamikaze” approach.

Deutsche Bank has moved almost half of a section of its business from London to Frankfurt, a sign of European cities benefiting from Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

The Daily Express leads with reaction by Eurosceptics to reports of possible food shortages as a result of a hard Brexit, criticising a new “project fear” campaign.

The Guardian reports that a right-leaning think tank has discussed its connections to ministers and senior civil servants with businesses.

An investigation by the Daily Mail suggests some rail firms are relying on drivers doing overtime to keep the network running.

The Times says Britain’s largest farm approval scheme, the Red Tractor mark, is failing to detect animal welfare breaches.

Black children convicted of murder are given longer sentences than white peers, The Independent says, after it carried out an investigation.

The i leads with the weekend’s inclement weather.

Calls for England to host the 2022 World Cup instead of Qatar lead the Daily Star.

The Daily Mirror leads with an interview given by Thomas Markle Sr, father of the Duchess of Sussex.

The Sun leads with a report on England rugby player Ben Foden after his split from Saturdays singer Una Healy.

