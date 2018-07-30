Wildfire evacuation orders in California extended to 15,000 people

The number of people ordered to flee from two northern California wildfires has swelled to 15,000 as the flames roll toward several small lake towns. The twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties flared up late on Sunday, forcing new evacuations from the 4,700-resident town of Lakeport and other communities near Clear Lake, about 120 miles north of San Francisco. The blazes have destroyed six homes and threaten 10,000 others. So far, the flames have blackened 87 square miles, with minimal containment. Those fires are among 17 burning across the state, where fire crews are stretched to the limit.

Firefighters in Keswick, California Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

At noon on Monday, Lake County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Corey Paulich put the number of people under evacuation orders at 14,000, up from a previous estimate of 10,000. Another 1,000 people have been displaced in neighbouring Mendocino County. Mr Paulich said residents have been heeding evacuation orders because they have seen the destruction caused by past wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least four people since 2015. To the north, near Redding, California, where an unpredictable blaze killed six people, a man whose wife and two great-grandchildren were among the dead said he did not receive any warning to evacuate. Ed Bledsoe told CBS News he did not know his home was in danger when he left his wife Melody and the children, aged four and five, to run an errand on Thursday. “If I’d have any kind of warning, I’d have never, ever left my family in that house,” he said.

A firefighter walks along a containment line in Redding Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP