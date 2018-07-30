Zimbabwe opposition criticises voting delays amid historic election

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has said reported voting delays are a “deliberate attempt” to undermine his supporters in the country’s first election without former leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot. The allegations by Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC), intensified concerns about management of the election and raised the prospect of a dispute over its outcome. The voting turnout was high and, in a break from the past, peaceful.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president, has promised a credible vote that he hopes will bring international legitimacy and investment to this southern African country. Mr Mugabe, 94, ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until his resignation in November under military pressure, and many people are anxious for change. The opposition was concerned about delays at polling stations in urban areas, where support for the MDC has traditionally been strong, while the ruling Zanu-PF party has dominated many rural areas in past elections marred by violence and irregularities. Mr Chamisa wrote on Twitter: “There seems to be a deliberate attempt to suppress and frustrate” urban voters through “unnecessary delays”.

Mr Chamisa casts his vote Credit: AP

He did acknowledge that there was a “good turnout”. Long queues formed outside many polling stations in Harare, the capital, and elsewhere. Anyone still waiting as of the 7pm closing time could still vote, though opposition parties are concerned that their supporters could drift away if forced to wait for hours. Some observers welcomed Zimbabwe’s freer political environment but cited worries about bias in state media, a lack of transparency in ballot printing and reports of intimidation by pro-government traditional leaders who are supposed to stay neutral.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves the polling station Credit: AP

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, accused of engineering flawed election wins for Mr Mugabe in the past, has said this vote will be free and fair. “We need peace and we need everyone to be comfortable to go out and exercise their right to vote without fear,” said Priscilla Chigumba, a judge who chairs the commission. She said she was confident that voting at most of the country’s nearly 11,000 polling stations would be completed by closing time. About 5.5 million people were registered to vote in an election viewed by many as an opportunity to move beyond decades of political and economic paralysis.

Long-standing former leader Robert Mugabe casts his vote Credit: AP