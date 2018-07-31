Apple beats expectations in latest financial results

Apple beat analyst predictions on revenue as it released its latest round of financial results, keeping on track to become a trillion dollar company.

The technology giant reported revenue of 53.3 billion dollars (£40.6bn), up 17% on the same period last year and above analyst expectations of 52.4 billion (£39.9bn).

The firm also reported net income of 11.5 billion (£8.76bn).

Ahead of the results, the iPhone maker was in a position to move past the one trillion dollar market capitalisation mark if it reported stronger than expected results that sparked a 7% rise in share price.