Barack Obama and Joe Biden pay surprise visit to Washington D.C bakery helping veterans

Former US President Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden made a surprise visit to a bakery in Washington D.C.

The duo caused a stir at the Dog Tag Bakery as they stopped by to order lunch.

After lunch Mr Obama and Mr Biden stopped to praise the bakery, which runs a business fellowship programme for veterans and their families.

Speaking to the some of programme's participants at the bakery, Mr Obama said: "What you guys are doing having already rendered service, whether as an active member of military service or a spouse or a family member, then to contribute again to come back and do more for communities that's what makes us proud."