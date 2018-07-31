Bodies identified of 76 people killed in deadly Greek wildfires

The bodies of 76 people killed by Greece’s deadliest wildfire in decades have been identified authorities have said as forensic experts kept working to identify more remains recovered from the charred resort area.

Separately, the coastguard said it had recovered the body of a woman from the sea in the Saronic Gulf south of Athens, many miles away from the site of the July 23 blaze.

The body had not been identified and it was unclear whether it was related to the deadly wildfire that devastated the seaside resort of Mati northeast of Athens.

Coastguard special operations divers recovered another body on Monday from waters off the coast of the fire area, believed to be someone who drowned in their effort to escape the flames but they have not yet been identified.

During the blaze hundreds of people fled to beaches and many were forced to swim out to sea to escape the flames and choking smoke.

A massive search operation involving divers looking for more fire victims in the water is continuing near the fire zone.