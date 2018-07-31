Britain faces north/south split as heatwave returns

The UK is facing a north/south split this week with parts of the country bracing themselves for another scorching spell after a brief respite from the heatwave over the weekend.

While sun worshippers will reduce, those facing sweaty commutes will probably wish they lived at the other end of the country as the heatwave returns with a vengeance.

Weather forecasters have warned that the mercury is likely to hit 30C (86F) across the south of England by Friday, instead of being concentrated in the south east.

The thermometer will carry on climbing over the weekend reaching highs of 32C (89.6F)and possibly 33C (91.4F).

While the south shrivels, northern parts of the UK will continue to see showers with temperatures sitting in the mid 20s.

A spokeswoman for the Met Office said: “In terms of the weekend just gone, they were the first two days this month where temperatures haven’t reached 25C (77F) but we have got back to that point today, it hit 25.3C (77.5F) in Cavendish in Suffolk so it’s already starting to warm up again.