Chances of no-deal Brexit growing by the day, says Hunt

The likelihood of Britain exiting the EU without a deal is “increasing by the day”, Jeremy Hunt has said. Ahead of talks with his opposite numbers in France and Austria on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary insisted that if Brussels fails to strike a withdrawal agreement with the UK it would cause job losses on both sides of the Channel “if Brexit goes wrong”. Meanwhile, Theresa May will hold talks with French president Emmanuel Macron on Friday as the Government steps up engagement with leaders on the continent.

Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron will have talks on Friday Credit: PA

Mr Hunt accused the European Commission of waiting for Britain “to blink” in Brexit talks as he urged Paris and Berlin to put pressure on Brussels to cut a deal. He told the London Evening Standard: “The probability of no deal is increasing by the day until we see a change of approach from the European Commission who have this view that they just need to wait and Britain will blink. That is just a profound misunderstanding of us as a nation. “There is real chance of no deal by accident. Everyone is assuming, no, no, no, this will never happen. Well, actually, it could. “France and Germany have to send a strong signal to the commission that we need to negotiate a pragmatic and sensible outcome that protects jobs on both sides of the Channel because for every job lost in the UK, there will be jobs lost in Europe as well if Brexit goes wrong.”

The Foreign Secretary said a no deal would make it harder for European businesses to access finance via the City. He said: “There would not just be economic consequences for the UK, there would be profound economic consequences for the rest of Europe. “Probably the City, as the financier of European business, is the central point to make here. If it became harder for European businesses to access finance, that is far from trivial. “The City itself would find a way to thrive, whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations. “If it became a low-tax, low-regulation, offshoot fully outside the EU, it would find a way to thrive in those circumstances. But for European businesses the impact would be profound.” Mr Hunt said that a “breakdown in relations and trust between Britain and European countries” would be a “profound geo-strategic mistake”.

