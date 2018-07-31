Charges dropped against ex-soldier accused of attending terrorist training camps

A British ex-soldier accused of attending terrorist training camps run by militia fighting against Islamic State has had charges against him dropped.

James Matthews, 43, from Dalston, east London, was charged with receiving instruction or training in Iraq and Syria on or before February 15 2016 “for purposes connected to the commission of preparation of terrorism”.

He had been due to face trial at the Old Bailey in November.

But at a hearing before Mr Justice Edis, prosecutor Tom Little QC announced the Crown had concluded there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction on “evidential grounds”.

Mr Matthews entered a formal not guilty plea and the prosecution offered no evidence so a not guilty verdict was entered by the judge.

At the time Mr Matthews was charged, it was believed to be the first time that terrorism legislation had been used to prosecute someone who is helping a group which is also being assisted by the UK Government.

Mr Little defended the decision to bring the charge and stressed the review was based on further evidence “specific” to the case.