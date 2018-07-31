Could Apple become the first trillion-dollar company?

Apple could become the world’s first trillion-dollar company if the technology giant reports better than expected financial results on Tuesday night.

The iPhone maker’s market capitalisation is currently just under 950 billion US dollars, meaning it would need stock prices to rise around 7% to pass the trillion-dollar mark.

Though it is rare for Apple shares to climb that much in a single day, it is not unprecedented – in July 2016 stock rose 6.5% in a day after financial results beat analysts’ expectations.

However, several other technology firms have seen their share price drop in the wake of recent financial results – most notably Twitter and Facebook last week after both reported slowing user growth.