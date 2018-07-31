Eight-year-old double amputee Daisy-May Demetre proves 'anything is possible' as she becomes face of River Island

Eight-year old Daisy-May Demetre modelling for the River Island summer clothes range. Credit: River Island

An eight-year-old double amputee is chasing her dreams and proving "anything is possible" after being chosen as the face of River Island girls' wear range. Daisy-May Demetre from Birmingham, who had both of her legs amputated when she was only 18 months old, was signed up to a modelling agency, with a difference, in October last year.

Her father, Alex Demetre said his daughter has been a huge inspiration to him and has even stopped him from "drinking and gambling." Alex added: "She has inspired me personally and due to her operations it was very traumatic, I turned to drink and gambling to take my mind away from thinking about the future. But watching her fight back has got me to stop drinking and gambling, not by seeing a professional but seeing how inspiring she is." Daisy's father explained her disability has not stopped the youngster from striving towards her goals. He said: "So now we go to the gym together and use that to help other people who may need it. It's our personal journey to do this together and if I die, I know she can achieve anything with me in her ear telling her that anything is possible, if she wanted to become a astronaut we would find a way to do it."

Alex said his daughter is also inspiring lots of people on social media. "She will be the most influential inspiring double amputee to have ever lived, the support we get through Instagram from other disabled and non disabled people is what we are about, helping to put smiles on faces and inspire people to push and follow your dreams," he said. Daisy-May regularly shares inspirational posts on Instagram and has amassed thousands of followers.

The schoolgirl started modelling with Zebedee Management in October 2017 - the agency supplies diverse models and 'offers sensitive representation'. The director for Zebedee Zoe Proctor said Daisy has worked with some of the biggest children's fashion brands in the UK and they are currently in talks with some international labels for her. Zoe added: "She is a wonderful example to us all that no matter what life throws your way we can choose to make the best of it, that life is fragile and can be short so live everyday the best you can."

