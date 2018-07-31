Divers join search for missing woman in Dumfries

Police divers have joined the search for a woman missing after a night-out in Dumfries. Lynn Tyeson, 48, was out with friends on Saturday night and was last seen at about 3am on Sunday morning in the Whitesands area of the town. Major searches have already taken place along the River Nith since Ms Tyeson was reported missing. Divers from Police Scotland’s marine unit have now joined the search around the Devorgilla Bridge.

Police have also asked people who have gardens along the river bank to check sheds and garages for the 48-year-old. Ms Tyeson is white, slim and has blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black and white striped top, black trousers and black sandals when she was last seen. Inspector Alan McGowan, who is leading the search, said: “We are now appealing to those who live along the sides of the River Nith to take a few minutes out to have a look in sheds and outbuildings on their property just in case Lynn has taken shelter there.

Lynn Tyeson has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday Credit: Police Scotland/PA