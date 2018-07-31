Dixons Carphone data attack hit 16m records, far higher than first thought

Dixons Carphone has said a massive data breach affected close to 16 million data records, including bank details and personal data, far higher than first reported. The retailer revealed that 5.9 million customer bank card details and 10 million personal data records were hacked in an attack over several months in the second half of 2017. Originally, Dixons Carphone said 1.2 million personal data records, which include customers’ names, emails and addresses, were impacted. The company said in a statement: “Our investigation, which is now nearing completion, has identified that approximately 10 million records containing personal data may have been accessed in 2017.

“While there is now evidence that some of this data may have left our systems, these records do not contain payment card or bank account details and there is no evidence that any fraud has resulted. We are continuing to keep the relevant authorities updated. “As a precaution, we are choosing to communicate to all of our customers to apologise and advise them of protective steps to minimise the risk of fraud. “As we indicated previously, we have taken action to close off this access and have no evidence it is continuing.” Dixons, the retailer behind Currys, has said 5.8 million of the payment cards targeted were protected by chip and pin, but around 105,000 non-EU cards without chip and pin protection were compromised. The firm is nearing the end of its investigation, aided by third-party cyber security experts. The cyber attack is also the subject of a further investigation, with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) all taking an interest.

Dixons Carphone chief executive Alex Baldock Credit: Oliver Holms/Dixons Carphone/PA