Dixons Carphone data breach affected millions more than first thought

Dixons Carphone has said a data breach saw around 10 million records containing personal data accessed – more than it first reported. In June the company revealed that 5.9 million customer bank card details and 1.2 million personal data records had been hacked. But on Tuesday, it said in a statement: “Our investigation, which is now nearing completion, has identified that approximately 10 million records containing personal data may have been accessed in 2017.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“While there is now evidence that some of this data may have left our systems, these records do not contain payment card or bank account details and there is no evidence that any fraud has resulted. We are continuing to keep the relevant authorities updated. “As a precaution, we are choosing to communicate to all of our customers to apologise and advise them of protective steps to minimise the risk of fraud. “As we indicated previously, we have taken action to close off this access and have no evidence it is continuing.” Dixons, the retailer behind Currys, previously said that while 5.8 million of the payment cards targeted were protected by chip and pin, around 105,000 non-EU cards without chip and pin protection were compromised.

Dixons Carphone chief executive Alex Baldock Credit: Oliver Holms/Dixons Carphone/PA