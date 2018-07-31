Half whale-half dophin spotted for first time off coast of Hawaii

Scientists have revealed the first sighting of a cross between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin in the ocean off Hawaii.

However, they do not want you to call the hybrid a “wholphin”.

The melon-headed whale is one of the various species that is called a whale, but is technically a dolphin.

“Calling it something like a wholphin doesn’t make any sense,” said one of the study’s authors, Robin Baird, a Hawaii research biologist with Washington state-based Cascadia Research Collective.

“I think calling it a wholphin just confuses the situation more than it already is.”

In a study published last week, scientists said the animal which was spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

It is also only the third confirmed instance of a wild-born hybrid between species in the Delphinidae family.

The label “wholphin” has stuck for a hybrid born in 1985 at Hawaii’s Sea Life Park of a false killer whale and an Atlantic bottle-nose dolphin.

The hybrid, named Kekaimalu, still lives at the marine mammal park, where she helps teach children about genetics.