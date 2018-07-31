European economy slows amid global trade war fears

Europe’s economic upswing has slowed in the second quarter amid jitters over a possible global trade war, official statistics show. Growth in the 19 countries that use the euro currency eased to a quarterly rate of 0.3%, weaker than markets had expected and down from from 0.4% in the first quarter. Fears that new tariffs will slow global commerce have been weighing on the outlook in the Europe, where the economy is heavily dependent on trade.

Though the economy has slowed, it continues to grow, with output up 2.1% from the second quarter a year earlier. Figures from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat showed unemployment was unchanged in June at 8.3% and inflation rose in July to 2.1% from 2%. Surveys of business confidence have recently indicated that business leaders are concerned about the impact of new import taxes imposed by US president Donald Trump on global steel and aluminium imports and on a range of Chinese goods. The Chinese retaliated against US products, including cars and soybeans. So far, the trade disputes seem to be affecting business confidence but that has not yet fed through to strongly dampen actual economic activity.

Mario Draghi Credit: AP