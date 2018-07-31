Ex-British soldier demands answers after ‘unjustified’ terror charges dropped

A former British soldier who helped in the fight against Islamic State has demanded answers after “totally unjustified” terrorism charges against him were dropped.

James Matthews, who featured in a Channel 4 documentary, had been accused of training with a Kurdish militia opposed to the onslaught of Islamic State forces.

He had been due to face trial in November for receiving instruction or training in Iraq and Syria on or before February 15 2016 “for purposes connected to the commission of preparation of terrorism”.

It was believed to be the first time that terrorism legislation had been used to prosecute someone who was helping a group which was also being assisted by the UK Government.

He walked free from the Old Bailey after the Crown Prosecution Service announced there was no longer a realistic prospect of prosecution on “evidential grounds”.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC stressed the decision was based on further evidence “specific” to the case.

Mr Matthews is one of a number of Britons arrested after returning from Syria having fought against Islamic State.

One is still facing the same charge as Mr Matthews, who had entered a not guilty plea and was formally acquitted by Mr Justice Edis after the Crown offered no evidence during the brief hearing on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old, from Dalston, east London, sat next to his lawyers in court and was said to be “happy” about the decision, which came more than two years after his arrest.

His barrister Joel Bennathan QC said: “We have always said the decision to prosecute Mr Matthews for fighting with the YPG against Isis was extraordinary and totally unjustified.

“Mr Matthews is happy this has now come to an end.

“Mr Matthews was always open about what he had done and it is baffling that the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) took two years to decide to prosecute him, then seven months later they have suddenly realised there is not enough evidence to do so.

“After two-and-a-half years, we suggest Mr Matthews is entitled to a full and proper explanation of what has happened here and invite the court to direct that should be done.”

Mr Justice Edis responded: “The Attorney General is ultimately responsible and is accountable to Parliament for his function and I’m not sure the court ought to become embroiled in that.”