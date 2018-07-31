Facebook uncovers ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt US elections

Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence US politics on its platforms.

The social media giant said it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in “co-ordinated” behaviour and appeared to be fake.

The announcement is Facebook's first acknowledgement of potential meddling ahead of the midterm elections in the US in November.

During the midterms all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

Facebook said it does not know who is behind the efforts, but said there may be connections to Russia and that the pages and accounts were connected to protests planned in Washington next week.

However, the company said the efforts were similar to Russia's efforts during the 2016 Presidential Election campaign.

Facebook continued it had found some connections between the accounts it removed and the accounts connected to Russia’s Internet Research Agency which it removed before and after the 2016 US presidential elections.

The earliest page was created in March 2017.

Facebook said more than 290,000 accounts followed at least one of the fake pages.

The most followed Facebook Pages were “Aztlan Warriors,” “Black Elevation”, “Mindful Being” and “Resisters”.