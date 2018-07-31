Fianna Fail proposes fund to secure future of print journalism

Fianna Fail is proposing a 30 million euro fund to secure the future of Irish print journalism. Communications spokesman Timmy Dooley said the party had become concerned about fake news and job losses in the sector. “This is about the preservation and protection of quality journalism and we need to support it through the transition to the digital space. “We have a proliferation of news content not properly researched or verified on digital platforms, which leads to fake news. “We are seeing too many journalists losing their jobs and very few coming into the sector.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Fianna Fail is proposing to establish a Print Journalism Unit within the Broadcasting Authority. Its remit would be to deliver schemes to support the work of print journalists at national and local levels. The unit would also deliver grants to support newspaper publishers in providing public service content. Mr Dooley said: “Quality journalism, the bedrock upon which people are informed in order to make decisions for themselves, is currently jeopardised by a significant downturn in revenues for news publishers in Ireland. “The figures are stark: national newspaper circulation is down 50% over the past 10 years, and down 35% for local newspapers.” Fianna Fail has also promised that, if elected, the party will ensure a single government minister would have oversight over all aspects of the Irish media. “Many print newspapers see their work being shared widely and freely on digital platforms. “They receive no payment for this content, and this needs fixing. Newspaper journalists research and fact check – this costs money. “Those reusing their work must pay for that, otherwise we risk seeing newspapers go bust,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.