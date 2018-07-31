Fianna Fail TD dismisses letter backing O Cuiv presidential bid

A Fianna Fail TD has dismissed a letter in support of his party colleague Eamon O Cuiv to run for Ireland’s presidency, saying the matter is “closed”. Opposition communications spokesman Timmy Dooley said his party had made its decision to back current President Michael D Higgins in the forthcoming election. A letter was circulated to councillors around Ireland on Monday calling for support for Galway West deputy Mr O Cuiv. Fianna Fail councillor Ollie Crow said backing Mr O Cuiv would “right the wrong” of the decision taken by party leader Micheal Martin not to stand against Mr Higgins.

Timmy Dooley backed his party’s stance Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Mr Martin secured the backing of the parliamentary party which can effectively nominate a candidate to contest the presidential election. Mr Dooley said: “The facts are that the party has taken a decision on this – and the parliamentary party has already decided on that. “I know O Cuiv participated in that meeting so as far as I’m concerned the matter is closed. “The parliamentary party has set out its position, how individual councillors react is really a matter for themselves. “If Eamon O Cuiv or anyone else gets on to the ballot, they will do so as any independent candidate. “I’ll be supporting the party decision which is we won’t be running a party candidate and that we are supporting Michael D Higgins.”

President Michael D Higgins Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Mr Dooley also also hit out at premier Leo Varadkar after he said he should have been “more clear” when he made a promise that no other women impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal would have to go to court. The Taoiseach faced criticism after a number of women caught up in the controversy had to go to court despite promises by Mr Varadkar in May that no woman would have to go through a court process.

Leo Varadkar said he should have been more clear about the CervicalCheck scandal Credit: Brian Lawless/PA