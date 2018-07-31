Geraint Thomas: I'd rather be a winner and 'face a few boos' than be 'sat on the bus'

Geraint Thomas would rather face "a few boos" on the winners' podium, than be left "sat on the bus", the Tour de France champion has told ITV News. Speaking about the controversies that have dogged Team Sky in recent years, Thomas said he was confident he and his team mates were doing things "the right way". The Welshman saw victory in cycling's biggest road race over the weekend, delighting fans and notching up another win for Team Sky. But over the course of the race his team faced animosity from onlookers to such an extent that for many it became a feature of this year's competition.

Thomas sailed to victory in this year's Tour Credit: PA

Thomas, who has ridden for Team Sky since its inception in 2010, acknowledged there had been "quite a bit" of bad feeling, but said it brought the team closer together. "There was quite a bit of animosity towards us, I guess, because we'd been so successful and dominant," he said, adding that the riders were so focused during the race that they "didn't really take it in too much". But the allegations surrounding Team Sky - including those in a Parliamentary report on sports doping that said the team had crossed an ethical line - have been hard to ignore, despite repeated denials of any wrongdoing.

The Tour de France - cycling's biggest road race Credit: PA