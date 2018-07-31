Heading is more of a brain risk for women footballers, study finds

Women football players are far more at risk from heading the ball than men, according to research. Scientists found that low-level brain damage linked to repeatedly heading the ball was more than twice as extensive in female players. Gender-specific guidelines may be necessary to avoid football-related head injuries in women, the US researchers suggested.

Lead scientist Professor Michael Lipton, from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, said: “Researchers and clinicians have long noticed that women fare worse following head injury than men, but some have said that’s only because women are more willing to report symptoms. “Based on our study, which measured objective changes in brain tissue rather than self-reported symptoms, women do seem more likely than men to suffer brain trauma from heading soccer balls.” An estimated 30 million women and girls play football worldwide, according to the sport’s world governing body Fifa. Prof Lipton’s team used a type of scan called diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) to look at the brains of 98 male and female players ranging in age from 18 to 50. Both groups reported similar numbers of headers in the previous year – an average of 487 for men and 469 for women.

Women reported similar numbers of headers as man Credit: Daniel Hambury/PA