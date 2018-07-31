Home Office handling of child refugees from Calais ‘a shocking denial of rights’

The Home Office’s handling of more than 1,000 lone child refugees living in the Calais “Jungle” when it was dismantled has been branded a “shocking denial of children’s rights”. In a ruling on Tuesday, Court of Appeal judges said children who were refused entry to the UK from the makeshift camp in northern France should have been given fuller reasons for the refusal. They also criticised the Government department for failing to reveal, at an earlier court hearing, that the refusal to give more detailed reasons was because of a “perceived risk” the children could bring legal action.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, urged the Government to work with campaigners to reunite affected families. She said: “This is an important and deeply shocking verdict which shows that the Home Office badly failed vulnerable child and teenage refugees trying to join family here in the UK. “Many of these teenagers and children spent desperate months or years in the Calais camp, many had been abused and exploited and many were waiting for legal processes to be completed or for a fair chance to reunite with their family. “Instead, this court case shows the Home Office deliberately gave them no reasons for turning them down to avoid legal challenge. “That is a shocking denial of children’s rights.”

