- ITV Report
How to save water around the house
Environment Secretary Michael Gove met water bosses on Tuesday to question them on their failure to meet leakage targets as the UK struggles to tackle the driest summer its had since 1961.
A recent report showed the total average water leakage was 3,183 million litres a day for April 2017 to March 2018 - up two percent since the previous year.
Mr Gove said customers expect a “reliable and resilient water supply” amid low levels in some reservoirs and the introduction by North West supplier United Utilities of a hosepipe ban from August 5.
In the meeting, Mr Gove is set to ask water chiefs how they plan to tackle the issue.
So, what can people do to conserve water at home? Here are a few tips.
- Bathroom
Leaks
Leaks within your toilets can be a huge source of water loss. A simple way to detect a leak is to add food colouring to the toilet cistern and avoid flushing for an hour. If the colour is present after an hour there is a leak and most often it can be fixed by a plumber.
Brushing your teeth
One of the most obvious and easy ways to save water is to switch off the tap while brushing your teeth.
Flushing
Avoid throwing cotton balls or makeup pads down the toilet to reduce the volume of water used with each flush.
Install a Cistern Displacement Device
Most water companies give out these devices for free. Installing this in your toilet can save up to 5000 litres of water per year.
Bathwater
Avoid wasting bathwater by using it to water the garden or house plants.
- Kitchen
The sink
Adding a washing up bowl to catch excess water that drips from the tap can help reduce water wastage by 50 per cent. Adding a tap aerator can also reduce the flow of water.
Dishwasher
Loading the dishwasher to maximum capacity is advisable to make maximum use of the water.
Kettle
Fill the kettle with the volume of water needed for your hot drink.
- Garden
Mulch and bark
Using mulch and bark around the garden can help reduce evaporation by 75 per cent.
Sprinklers
Turn on the sprinklers in the early morning or late afternoon when evaporation is at its lowest.
Hosepipes
Attaching a trigger nozzle can reduce the amount of water used and better direct the flow of water to the plants' roots.
Brown grass
While the temptation may be to keep the grass green all the way through summer, experts have suggests that lawns are quicker to recover after rainfall when the grass is brown as it builds up resistance.