Hunt warns of no-deal consequences as he visits EU capitals

Britain is ratcheting up warnings over the damage a no-deal Brexit could do to both the EU and UK as Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt launches a diplomatic offensive on the Continent.

Fresh from an embarrassing slip-up in China, Mr Hunt is visiting France and Austria on Tuesday and Wednesday to again insist London and Brussels could have to face the fall-out of an “accidental” UK exit from the EU without an agreement.

The move comes as the food industry issued new warnings about the impact a no-deal scenario would have on supplies.

Director of the British Sandwich and Food To Go Association, Jim Winship, told BBC2’s Newsnight: “If we suddenly have border controls being introduced that aren’t there now, that’s going to cause some massive problems with the fresh ingredients.

“We live in a just-in-time world. We don’t stockpile ingredients.

“It’s going to limit the amount of choice consumers have if we suddenly crash out.

“There are probably going to be shortages of ingredients, particularly like tomatoes, which we buy in quite a lot from Spain and Europe generally, lettuce.

“Realistically, any sort of crash out of Europe and sudden changes are going to cause problems.”